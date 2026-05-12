NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled, 22.79 Lakh Candidates Affected: What Now?

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. With 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam this year, the official announcement has stated that the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified later.

The decision has been taken on the basis of the inputs examined by the NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the testing agency stated.

The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein.

The NTA released the NEET UG provisional answer key on May 6. The exam was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates, making NEET UG one of the largest entrance examinations in the world, according to official data.

Earlier the NTA had informed via a press release that more than 6,000 observers were deployed for independent oversight at the examination centres. Over two lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 examination.

For students affected, the NTA will announce the re-examination dates soon. The NTA has stated that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests.

"The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the National Testing Agency said on a social media post on X.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

The re-examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency, as per the official notice.