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Rs 182-Crore 'Jihadi Drug' Captagon Seized In 'Op Ragepill': Amit Shah

The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said

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Rs 182-Crore 'Jihadi Drug' Captagon Seized In 'Op Ragepill': Amit Shah
Amit Shah said PM Narendra Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India"
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the first-ever 'Jihadi Drug' Captagon seizure worth Rs 182 crore
  • The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted Operation RAGEPILL to intercept the Captagon consignment
  • The seized drugs were destined for the Middle East and involved the arrest of a foreign national
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized the first-ever consignment of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore.

In a post on X, he said the PM Narendra Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India".

"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore," Shah said.

"The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs," he said.

"I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB. @narcoticsbureau," the minister said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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