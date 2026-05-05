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BJP Names Amit Shah, JP Nadda As Central Observers For Bengal, Assam

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made co-observer for election of BJP's legislative party leader in Assam, according to a notification issued by the party.

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BJP Names Amit Shah, JP Nadda As Central Observers For Bengal, Assam
Amit Shah was named the party's central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bengal.
  • BJP named Amit Shah as central observer for West Bengal legislative party leader election
  • JP Nadda appointed central observer for Assam legislative party leader election
  • Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini made co-observer for Assam legislative party leader election
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New Delhi:

The BJP on Tuesday named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party's central observer for election of its legislative party leader in West Bengal.

The party also appointed Union minister JP Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made co-observer for election of BJP's legislative party leader in Assam, according to a notification issued by the party.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was appointed as co-observer for election of the BJP's legislative party leader in West Bengal, according to the notification.

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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