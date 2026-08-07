Jagan Reddy's Security On Agenda, His MPs Meet Amit Shah

YSRCP MPs have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum raising concerns over the security of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged irregularities in the state's DSC recruitment process and what they described as a deterioration in law and order.

The delegation sought immediate Central intervention, and Shah, according to the party, responded positively and assured the MPs that the issues would be examined and appropriate action taken.

The delegation, led by YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy in its meeting with Union Home Minister alleged that in Andhra Pradesh the TDP-led coalition, government has failed to provide adequate security to former Chief Minister during his public programmes.

The complaint comes a day after YS Jagan's visit to Devarapalli in West Godavari where the party alleged that a large gathering was met with inadequate police deployment. YSRCP leaders said similar security concerns had been witnessed during YS Jagan's programmes across the state over the past two years.

The MPs sought Union Home Ministry intervention and sought adequate security protection for YS Jagan.

On law and order, the MPs accused the state government of using the police machinery to target YSRCP leaders and supporters through politically motivated cases and arrests. They cited the arrests of former minister Seediri Appalaraju and former MLA B Virupakshi and raised concerns over reported deaths in police custody.

The delegation also raised allegations of large-scale irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment process, particularly over the alleged misuse of the sports quota.

YSRCP MPs claimed that deserving candidates had been denied opportunities and demanded an impartial probe, including consideration of an investigation by the CBI or a sitting judge.

The MPs further alleged obstruction of YS Jaganmohn Reddy family owned Bharati Cements operations by ruling-party supporters, warning that political interference could undermine investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh.