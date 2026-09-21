Violence Erupts During Andhra Protest Over Teacher Hiring Under Sports Quota

The YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) protest demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 sports quota recruitment turned tense outside the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office in Vijayawada on Monday, with YSRCP and sports-quota teachers staging rival protests.

YSRCP leaders alleged that candidates with fake or questionable sports certificates were given teaching jobs while genuine sportspersons were denied opportunities. Party leaders, including Youth Empowerment Convener and former Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) board member Salam Babu, demanded an independent investigation into the selections.

"The government should answer the allegations instead of using the police to suppress the voice of job aspirants," YSRCP leaders said.

Police had denied permission for the protest, citing prohibitory orders, traffic restrictions and security arrangements for Vinayaka immersion processions. Despite the restrictions, YSRCP workers gathered near the SAAP office. Police erected barricades and, according to reports, used force to disperse protesters and detained several party leaders and activists.

The situation escalated when sports-quota teachers arrived at the SAAP office to defend their appointments.

Reports said the two groups exchanged slogans and an altercation broke out, with one teacher reportedly sustaining a head injury. The teachers rejected allegations of fake certificates and said they had earned their medals and qualifications through years of hard work.

The TDP rejected YSRCP's allegations of an attack by ruling-party supporters.

Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and TDP MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao accused YSRCP workers of creating unrest and attempting to attack teachers. They alleged that outside elements and rowdy-sheeters were brought to the venue by the opposition.

The controversy centres on the Sports Quota recruitment under Mega DSC-2025. The official SAAP notification dated May 1, 2025 invited applications for 421 teacher posts under the three per cent horizontal reservation for meritorious sportspersons, with selection under the sports quota conducted without a written examination.

Subsequently, 372 candidates were appointed under the quota. The Andhra Pradesh government has said the eligibility and authenticity of certificates are being examined individually, and that action will be taken if any candidate is found to have submitted a fake certificate or violated eligibility norms.