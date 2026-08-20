Jagan Reddy Seeks CBI Probe In 2025 Teacher Recruitment, Nara Lokesh Responds

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment drive and sought the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Jagan Reddy alleged that the recruitment process was compromised at various stages, from question paper preparation to appointments.

He claimed that the question paper had been entrusted to the same institution involved in conducting the examination, creating scope for leakage and manipulation.

Citing the case of an outsourcing employee, Naveen, Jagan Reddy alleged that he had accessed the question paper before the examination and later topped the merit list. He questioned the government's handling of the matter.

The former chief minister also raised concerns over appointments made under the sports quota, alleging that 372 candidates were selected following changes to government orders. He further claimed that audio recordings suggesting irregularities in recruitment had surfaced but no effective action had been taken.

"This is why the DSC needs to be probed by the CBI and the Education Minister should resign," YS Jagan said.

He also alleged that the controversy surrounding APPSC Group-1 examination was being revived to divert attention from the Mega DSC issue and shield Lokesh. Reddy defended his government's handling of the Group-1 recruitment process.

Rejecting the allegations, Nara Lokesh told the Andhra Pradesh Assembly that Mega DSC-2025 was conducted transparently and in accordance with Central government norms, Supreme Court directions and reservation rules.

The minister said the recruitment drive, aimed at filling 16,347 teacher posts, was completed in 148 days despite multiple legal challenges.

Lokesh alleged that 141 cases were filed during the 148-day recruitment process by YSRCP leaders and others with the objective of stalling it. However, he said the government successfully completed the examination, selection process and issuance of appointment order.

Challenging Jagan Reddy to substantiate his allegations, Lokesh said he was prepared for a public debate.

"Fix the date and time. I am ready to debate, inside the Assembly or outside. I am not running away. Come to the House and let us discuss this."

The Mega DSC-2025 recruitment drive was conducted to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies in Andhra Pradesh and received over 3.36 lakh applications.

The examination was conducted through the TCS iON platform across 154 centres in the state and 19 centres outside Andhra Pradesh. According to the government, a question bank of 42,000 questions was prepared by SCERT subject experts, with questions randomly allotted to candidates.

The government has said the entire recruitment process was completed in 148 days and that appointment orders were issued to 15,941 candidates.