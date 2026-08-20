Jagan Reddy Asks Party To Gear Up For Local Body Polls

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked party leaders and workers to gear for the upcoming local body elections, expressing confidence that the party would register a "massive victory". He also announched that he would undertake padayatra next year.

Addressing local body representatives and party activists from Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Reddy alleged that the ruling coalition government had "failed on all fronts" and claimed that people across sections of society felt "cheated" under its rule.

He said the party should prepare for the local body polls with victory as its sole objective and alleged that there was growing public resentment against the coalition government.

''The coalition would try to misuse the police to prevent this public anger from being reflected in the local body elections, but YSRCP leaders and cadre must be ready to face every challenge and fight with determination,'' he said.

He claimed the YSRCP continued to enjoy strong public support and would emerge victorious if its leaders and workers remained closely connected with the people. He urged party cadre to work actively at the grassroots level and stay engaged with local issues.

The former chief minister also alleged that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh had deteriorated, claiming that "sand, soil and liquor mafias" were operating freely in the state.

"Systems have collapsed to such an extent that even police personnel are being caught while transporting ganja. To divert public attention from such incidents, conspiracies are being hatched'', he alleged.

Referring to a recent incident in Rajahmundry, Reddy alleged that a woman doctor identified as Priyanka was killed after her vehicle was repeatedly rammed by another vehicle. He further claimed that attempts were made to suppress the case.

Targetting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy alleged that the coalition government had failed to fulfil promises made to voters before the elections.

"Students, farmers, women, senior citizens, employees, traders and every other section are deeply unhappy. Severe anti-incumbency sentiment has built up against the coalition government in just two years,'' he alleged.

Reddy further claimed that support for the YSRCP was increasing and announced that he would undertake padayatra next year.

''Whenever elections are held, victory will belong to YSRCP,'' he asserted.

He urged party leaders, local representatives and workers to remain among the people, support them on local issues and work with full commitment to ensure the party's success in the local body elections.