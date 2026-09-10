Jagan Mohan Reddy Plans Statewide Padayatra In 2027 Ahead Of 2029 Polls

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that he would undertake a statewide padayatra in September or October 2027, saying the walkathon would cover almost all Assembly constituencies ahead of the 2029 elections.

Addressing party leaders, local body representatives and key followers from the Parchur Assembly constituency at the YSRCP headquarters, Jagan said the proposed padayatra would begin in about a year and was aimed at reconnecting with people across the state.

"Before you know it, blinking and opening your eyes, about two and a half years have nearly gone by, and we are now in September. Blinking and opening your eyes again, the next September will be here, and by next September or October, my padayatra will also start. That padayatra will take place even over your region," he said.

YS Jagan claimed that people had begun comparing the five years of YSRCP rule with the present Chandrababu Naidu government and were "clearly seeing the difference."

He said his government had fulfilled 99 per cent of its manifesto promises and highlighted welfare, education, healthcare and farmer-support initiatives.

Targeting the ruling alliance, Jagan alleged that Naidu had made several promises before the elections but failed to implement them after coming to power.

He also accused the government of using the issue of BC reservations and electoral-roll revision to delay local body elections and alleged misuse of police machinery against opposition leaders and workers.

Describing the forthcoming political contest as a "Kurukshetra Sangramam", YS Jagan told cadres to remain with the people and oppose any misuse of official machinery.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's previous statewide padayatra, Praja Sankalpa Yatra, covered about 3,648 km over 341 days from November 2017 to January 2019.

Beginning at Idupulapaya in Kadapa and concluding in Srikakulam, it traversed large parts of Andhra Pradesh and became a major campaign that helped the YSRCP win the 2019 Assembly elections and bring him to power.