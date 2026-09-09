Andhra Teacher Recruitment Row: Opposition Demands Nara Lokesh's Resignation

The Mega DSC-2025 recruitment controversy has erupted into a full-scale political battle in Andhra Pradesh, with the YSR Congress Party stepping up its attack on Education Minister Nara Lokesh and the ruling Telugu Desam Party accusing the opposition of spreading "false propaganda".

YSRCP leaders Konda Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Margani Bharath demanded Lokesh's immediate resignation and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

They alleged that fake Backward Class (BC) and sports-quota certificates were used by some candidates and questioned selections involving participation certificates.

Calling the Mega DSC a "job mela", the YSRCP leaders alleged that teacher posts were being compromised and said only a CBI investigation could establish the truth.

They also accused the government of targeting unemployed youth and social media activists who raised questions over the recruitment process.

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharpened the attack, alleging that "with a new scam in the Mega DSC coming to light every day," the government was responding with "suppression, arrests and threats" instead of answers.

The TDP has rejected the allegations, claiming that the recruitment was conducted according to prescribed rules and that the opposition was attempting to politically exploit concerns raised by a section of aspirants.

Government officials have specifically defended the sports-quota selections, saying eligibility was verified and recruitment norms followed.

The DSC controversy figured prominently in the TDP's political messaging at the conclave, with party chief and Naidu asking leaders not to take the alleged YSRCP misinformation campaign lightly and to counter it with facts.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked TDP leaders to respond more aggressively to the opposition's alleged misinformation attack.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who has emerged as the principal target of the YSRCP campaign, has defended the government's education and recruitment record.

Lokesh went a step further, citing the DSC issue as an example of why leaders must communicate directly with the public: "Whether the issue is small or big, the facts must be conveyed to the people."

Meanwhile, rejecting the allegation and criticism, the government has also announced plans for three more DSC recruitment drives, signalling that it intends to make teacher recruitment a key part of its political narrative.

TDP MP and Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has also dismissed the YSRCP's allegations, accusing the opposition of attempting to create doubts around a recruitment exercise through which thousands of teacher posts were filled.

With YSRCP demanding a CBI probe and Lokesh's resignation, and the TDP portraying the allegations as politically motivated, the DSC issue has now become another major battleground in the widening Naidu-Jagan political confrontation.