As Dharmendra Pradhan Quits, Jagan Reddy Demands Andhra Education Minister's Resignation

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has intensified its attack on the Andhra Pradesh government over the alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment examination, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a court-monitored CBI investigation into the recruitment process.

Party leader and former Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and YSRCP Students' Wing Working President Ravichandra alleged that the coalition government had compromised the transparency, confidentiality and integrity of the examination, affecting nearly 3.5 lakh DSC aspirants.

Suresh questioned why the same agency and officials were entrusted with both question paper preparation and examination management, alleging that such an arrangement undermined the credibility of the recruitment process.

He also raised concerns over outsourced personnel handling confidential question paper uploads and alleged that individuals linked to the examination process secured top ranks. According to him, hundreds of documents, digital evidence and videos have already been submitted to the Governor, while several court cases related to the DSC recruitment are pending.

YSRCP has alleged manipulation of Sports Quota recruitment through successive Government Orders and questioned the government's failure to publish merit and roster lists, demanding complete transparency in certificate verification and final selections.

Former Chief Minister and party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drew a parallel with the NEET controversy, stating that political accountability should be uniform across governments.

"Taking moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan set a benchmark for political accountability under the NDA Government. We now ask whether Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh will accept moral responsibility for the serious irregularities in the DSC examination involving around 3.5 lakh aspirants and resign, or whether Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will shield his son instead of upholding the standards of accountability the NDA claims to believe in," he said.

Reddy also said that a representation detailing the alleged irregularities had been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention and a comprehensive investigation.

The YSRCP has announced statewide protest rallies before all District Collectorates on July 28, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged DSC scam, Lokesh's resignation, release of pending fee reimbursement dues, and payment of unemployment allowance.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu strongly defended the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process, dismissing allegations of irregularities raised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and asserting that the exercise was conducted transparently and in accordance with Government of India guidelines.