Amit Shah Suffered "Food Poisoning," Now "Perfect": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was visiting Karnataka to attend two events on Saturday, suffered from "food poisoning", but was now "perfect", senior BJP leader and central minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Shah, who was scheduled to inaugurate the new academic building of KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Gabbur in Hubballi, skipped the event earlier in the day. However, local leaders said he visited the campus in the evening before heading to the airport for Delhi.

Shah' visit to Belagavi district, where he was scheduled to inaugurate the new headquarters building of Sri Beereshwara Cooperative Credit Society in Examba in Chikkodi taluk was cancelled.

"Amit Shah should have come here. He suffered ill health due to food poisoning. Annasaheb Jolle (former BJP MP) had invited me and Shettar (Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar) for the event, we were supposed to come along with him, but only we have come now," Joshi told reporters in Examba.

Speaking to reporters, he said Shah was "perfect" now.

"Naturally, due to vomiting from food poisoning, he had some weakness," Joshi, who holds the Education portfolio among others, added.

Earlier in the day, Joshi along with Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Shri Jagadguru Moorusavirmath inaugurated the KLE's campuses in Hubballi in Shah's absence.

KLE Society Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, while addressing the gathering, said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the main attraction of this historic event, has remained in the hotel on the advice of doctors as he developed health issues. He asked me to convey this message to you." Shah had arrived in Hubballi late on Friday.



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