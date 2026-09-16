Video: US Travel Vlogger Got Food Poisoning In 8 Countries, But Not In India

A trip abroad can come with plenty of culinary surprises, and sometimes, even an upset stomach. For many travellers, trying local food is an important part of exploring a new destination, but falling ill can quickly turn a memorable holiday into an unpleasant experience.

While several foreign tourists have spoken about falling sick during trips to India, US-based travel vlogger Jake Braymiller has shared a rather unique experience.

In a recent Instagram video, Braymiller listed the countries where he got food poisoning. From Germany and Mexico to China and even his home country, the United States, several destinations made it to the list.

Interestingly, India, where he was seen enjoying a traditional meal, was missing.

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The video began with Braymiller enjoying a hearty Indian meal featuring rice, curry and papad served on a banana leaf. He was seen eating the food with his hands.

As the clip continued, the vlogger listed the countries where he had experienced food poisoning. Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia and the US were among the countries mentioned.

“Every country where I've gotten food poisoning. Most were probably my fault,” he wrote in the caption.

He Never Fell Sick In India

Interestingly, India did not appear on the list.

The omission caught the attention of viewers, with one Instagram user commenting, “Just India for me… so far. It was the train to the Taj from Delhi that got me!”

Responding to the comment, Braymiller wrote, “You must have a stronger stomach than me! But funny, I didn't get sick in India haha.”

Internet Reacts To His Food Poisoning Experiences

The video has since gone viral on Instagram, with viewers sharing their own experiences of falling ill while travelling. Some were particularly surprised that Braymiller had suffered food poisoning in Germany.

“I became lactose intolerant when I moved to the US. Also, can't eat gluten anymore. Grew up in India on these things never had issues,” shared a user.

Another surprisingly asked, “How on earth can you get food poisoning in Germany from a bratwurst in a bread roll? I mean, honestly, I'm a 54-year-old German woman and I've eaten hundreds of bratwursts at all sorts of festivals in Germany, and I've definitely never got food poisoning.”

“I got it in Thailand. Not because of some street food, no. It was 7-Eleven,” a person said.

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An individual said, “Was it actual food poisoning or just your body reacting badly to different food. There's actually something called 'traveller's diarrhoea' because our gut bacteria can't handle foods it's not used to.”

“I only get sick in North Africa, Morocco, Tunisia,” shared another.

Were you be surprised to see India missing from his food poisoning list?