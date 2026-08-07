'When He Starts Speaking...': Minister On Amit Shah Query, Congress Hits Back

It was an 'LOL (laugh out loud) moment for Congress MP KC Venugopal.

The Congress MP, who was walking to his car at the Parliament complex amid light rain, let out a laugh when it was put to him that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has claimed that the Opposition won't be able to digest it when the Home Minister replies in the House.

"Biggest joke which I heard today is that," Venugopal, rolling down his car windows, told NDTV and clapped his hands in delight.

KC Venugopal getting into his car at Parliament complex

Then he repeated it for effect.

"Biggest joke in this Parliament was Kiren Rijuju's statement. There was a discussion on examination bill, he (Amit Shah) could have come," he said.

Questioning the Centre over the police crackdown on protesters, the Opposition has been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah appear in Parliament and explain the alleged use of pellet guns in Delhi and AK-47s in Bihar during protests over examination irregularities.

"I think he (Amit Shah) is afraid to come (to Parliament). He is not coming for some reason. He should come, he should answer, and he should make a statement. What is the big deal in that? If something wrong has happened, then take responsibility" Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said today.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, too reiterated his demand for the Home Minister to deliver a statement on police action against protesters on July 20.

Kharge claimed that the Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, had issued a direction to Amit Shah; however, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted the claim.

The Congress leader said, "You (the Chair) had asked the Home Minister to come and deliver a statement in the House. But they (the treasury benches) are not respecting your word and are insulting the House."

Objecting, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot decide which minister will come to the House and when. Amid allegations of not attending Parliament, he claimed that Home Minister Shah comes to the Parliament complex daily.

Kiren Rijiju speaking in the Rajya Sabha

"The LoP is misleading the House. There has been no direction by the Chair. I am saying this on the record: The minister responsible for the business before the House gives the reply. The Opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when."

"There has been no direction issued for any minister to come to the House. You all raise slogans and immediately leave the Parliament, whereas the Home Minister stays there from morning until late at night; yet, when he rises to reply, you will not be able to listen. You people lack the guts; you only engage in sloganeering and disrupt business," he added.

Amid rain, the MPs carrying umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as "Amit Shah jawab do" (Answer Amit Shah).

"Why isn't he coming to the House? I feel he simply won't be able to stomach it. He wouldn't be able to hear the truth about how our daughters' clothes were torn, and how lathis and pellet guns were used against them. If he has the courage, let him come," Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said.