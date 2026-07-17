Advertisement

US Strikes Hit Bridges, Airport, Railway Station In Iran: Report

US strikes overnight hit an airport and two bridges in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said Friday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Strikes Hit Bridges, Airport, Railway Station In Iran: Report
According to Iranian media, two people had died and four were injured in the attack.

Deadly US strikes overnight hit an airport, a railway station in the port city of Bandar Abbas and two bridges in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said Friday.

"Three explosions were heard around the airport and at least one American enemy projectile hit Iranshahr airport," in the southeast, state television IRIB said on Telegram. 

"A few minutes ago, the Bandar Abbas Railway Junction Station was targeted by the American enemy. According to this report, two Iranians were injured in the attack," Mehr said on Telegram.

An official report spoke of airstrikes on two bridges Hormozgan Province and cited IRNA as saying that two people had died and four were injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran War, US Strikes Iran, Strait Of Hormuz
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com