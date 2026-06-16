The Central Government has made it mandatory for people to have a doctor's prescription before purchasing any syrup-based medicine, including cough syrups. The new rule means that these medicines can no longer be sold over the counter at pharmacies across the country. The decision has been announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is expected to bring stricter control over the use of commonly used syrup medicines.

The change comes after the Centre amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified in the Official Gazette on June 9. Under the amendment, the word "Syrups" has been removed from item number (7) under serial number 13 of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Schedule K lists categories of medicines that are exempt from certain provisions of Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, subject to specified conditions. With the omission of syrups from the list, such medicines will now be subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.

For many years, cough syrups and several other liquid medicines were easily available without a prescription. While this made access convenient, health experts have repeatedly raised concerns about self-medication, incorrect dosage, and misuse of such medicines.

What Has Changed?

Under the new directive, chemists and pharmacies can sell syrup-based medicines only after seeing a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner. This applies not only to cough syrups but to all medicinal syrups that were earlier available without prescription requirements. The move effectively ends their over-the-counter sale across India.

The amendment comes after a draft notification was issued on December 29, 2025, which invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public. The government said all comments received on the draft rules were considered before the final notification was issued. The notification said, "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 12 and 33 of the said Act, the Central Government, after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Drugs Rules, 1945, namely."

The notification was issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. "In the Drugs Rules, 1945, in Schedule K, in the column, under the heading Class of Drugs, against serial number 13, in item number (7), the word 'Syrups,' shall be omitted," the amendment further said.

Why The Decision?

One of the main reasons behind the decision is the concern over misuse and unsupervised consumption of cough syrups and other medicinal syrups. Health authorities have been working to promote the proper usage of these medicines, especially among children.

The decision also comes amid increased scrutiny of cough syrup safety in recent years. Several incidents involving contaminated cough syrups and concerns about medicine quality led regulators to strengthen oversight of the pharmaceutical sector.

The Centre's latest decision reflects a broader effort to strengthen drug regulation and promote proper medicine use in India. By making prescriptions mandatory for syrup medicines, the government aims to reduce misuse, improve patient safety, and encourage people to seek professional medical advice before taking medication.

(With ANI inputs)

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