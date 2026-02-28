Two Held For Possession Of Banned Cough Syrups: Why Are Codeine-Based Cough Syrups Prohibited In India?

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone and banned codeine-based cough syrups in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Friday. An official said that the accused, Azim Ahmed Naeem Ahmed Khan (29) and Abuzaid Imtiaz Khan (28), were found in possession of 57 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and 338.1 gm of mephedrone, which they were intending to sell. The official said, "The stock of cough syrup containing codeine falls within the definition of drugs and is misused for intoxication. The accused purchased and sold the syrup illegally, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act."

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said.

Codeine-based cough syrups have been banned or strictly regulated in India due to the high potential for abuse, addiction, and serious health risks, especially when used without medical supervision.

What Are Codeine-Based Cough Syrups?

These are prescription medicines that have codeine, an opioid drug derived from the opium poppy. They act on the brain's cough-control centre to reduce the urge to cough and are used mainly to suppress severe, persistent coughs. Codeine is also used as a mild pain reliever. Since codeine is converted into morphine in the body, these syrups can cause drowsiness, constipation, nausea, and in some people even slowed breathing, especially in children or when taken in high doses.

Due to these reasons, medical authorities regulate codeine-containing cough syrups strictly and often restrict their use in minors or limit them to short-term treatment.

What Are The Side Effects Of Codeine-Based Cough Syrups?

These cough syrups are known to have several side effects. These include:

Drowsiness and sedation

Constipation

Nausea and vomiting

Dizziness or confusion

Dry mouth

Also read: Why Are Codeine-Based Cough Syrups Regulated? Safe Use, Side Effects And Red Flags Explained

Other severe side effects include:

Respiratory depression, like slowed breathing

Dependence and addiction

Withdrawal symptoms if stopped suddenly after long-term use

Overdose risk when combined with other depressants

Why Are Codeine-Based Cough Syrups Banned In India?

Here are some of the reasons why codeine-based cough syrups are banned in India.

1. Risk of opioid addiction

Codeine is an opioid, and when taken in large or repeated doses, it can create dependence and craving. People often misuse codeine cough syrups by drinking far more than the prescribed dose to get a "high" or sedative effect, which can turn into substance-use disorder.

2. Serious health harms and organ damage

Chronic misuse of codeine cough syrups can cause severe complications such as chronic pancreatitis, liver damage, gastrointestinal problems, and even diabetes-like metabolic disturbances. Overdose can also slow breathing, cause respiratory depression, and in extreme cases lead to coma or death, This is also why regulators treat codeine as a "high-risk" opioid.

3. Ban on irrational fixed-dose combinations

The Indian government banned about 350 irrational fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, including some codeine-based cough syrups, because they were not considered medically justified and posed unnecessary risks. Many codeine FDCs had no clear therapeutic advantage over safer alternatives.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Bans Almond Kit Cough Syrup Due To Toxin Contamination

4. High risk for children and vulnerable groups

Codeine can affect children due to differences in metabolism, increasing the risk of life-threatening respiratory depression. Several countries, including the USA, have already restricted codeine use in kids, and India has followed by tightening controls.

5. Prescription-only status and control

Even where codeine is not fully banned, India has enforced that it must be sold only on valid prescription and under strict monitoring. The goal is to remove casual, over-the-counter use and prevent these syrups from becoming easy-to-access drugs of abuse.

Read more: What Hit India's Health Hardest In 2025? Toxic Cough Syrups, Antibiotic Resistance And More

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.