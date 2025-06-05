"I Can Get You A Chair": Boss Asks Employee To Return To Work With Broken Leg. WhatsApp Chat Goes Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A WhatsApp chat between a new employee and his boss has gone viral online. The employee informed his boss about his broken leg and hospitalization after a bike accident. The manager insisted on the employee returning to work, despite medical advice for bed rest.

A WhatsApp chat between a new employee and his boss has gone viral, sparking a discussion on toxic work culture. Ben Askins, who regularly shares content about toxic workplaces and exploitative managers, posted the WhatsApp chat on Instagram. According to the conversation shown in the clip, a manager repeatedly asked the employee to return to work despite the worker suffering a broken leg in a bike accident.

The manager starts the conversation with a polite message asking him about his whereabouts. The employee informs him that he has a broken leg and is currently in the hospital. However, instead of showing concern for his well-being, the boss tries to convince him to return to work by Friday.

The injured employee explains that the doctors have advised him to take bed rest for a few days. But the boss keeps insisting and says doctors are "overly cautious". The employee politely responds that he will definitely come back if the doctor permits. The boss then says, "Ideally, I need you in for the Friday shift, do you think you will make it? I can get you a chair."

When all his attempts fail, the boss then tries to guilt-trip the worker and accuses them of taking time off after joining the company two weeks prior. And this was the breaking point for the employee. "Then let me make it even easier for you. I quit," he responds.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. In the comments section, several users praised the employee for standing up for himself and quitting, while others shared similar experiences from their own workplaces.

"I absolutely believe this is real.. worked in call centre.. where a woman with a broken ankle came in (forced to) and they turned a metal waste paper bin for her to put her foot on.. she left after a few hours the pain was so bad.. but they had forced her to come to work," shared one user.

"I still cannot believe this situations are real. Honestly, after all this time Ben has been kindly sharing with us these messages i am still like nop, this cannot be real! Unbelievable!" expressed another.

"I had an employer offer me a chair so I could come back to work when I was off with tendonitis in my foot. When I got back to work, I asked for the chair I'd been offered, and they said, 'We don't really do that, can't you stand on one leg?'" shared a third user.

"Literally happened to me after a car accident. He's like I'll get you a chair so you can sit," wrote another.