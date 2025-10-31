Man Quits Toxic Company, Claims Management Now 'Begging' Him To Stay: 'Trust Broken'

A marketing head at a medium-sized company in India has sparked a discussion on social media after revealing why they quit the family-owned business. In a viral Reddit post titled, 'I resigned. Now Management is begging me to stay,' the employee shared how a combination of demanding bosses, 'bootlicking' HRs and a sudden pay restructuring forced them to tender the resignation, only for the management to beg them to stay.

"The so-called Directors of the company have no idea about how to measure anything in marketing. They don't give us enough budgets despite our competition brands outspending us like crazy!" the employee wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

"Inspite of all this, me and my team work very hard 6 days a week, full day to keep branding and marketing running. And since it's marketing, we have to work more during festivals!"

While the directors imposed unrealistic timelines on the team, the breaking point in the relationship came when the HR converted 40 per cent of the marketing head's salary into a KPI (Key Performance Indicator)-based achievement structure without any discussion.

"Now I didn't really expect the HR to actually go through with it, which was obviously my mistake. Beginning of October, I got just 70 per cent of my take-home salary. Just put down my papers the very next day," the employee said.

"Now the management is in full panic mode. They are asking me to stay back to which I said no. They promised to remove the changes in the salary structure, to which I said that my trust is completely broken now. They are now begging me to stay until they find a replacement."

The employee said they received an offer from a Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company with a 20 per cent hike, which they intended to take.

'Don't Stay Back'

As the post gained significant traction online, a section of social media users urged the individual not to go back on their decision to quit the company, while others highlighted the incessant interference in work from the HRs.

"No matter what, don't stay back. Reason is simple - they want you to stay back because they know they won't find your replacement esp at your salary if not otherwise," said one user, while another added: "Please collect all the evidence of the salary fraud they did to you. In future, if some company tries to check with them for background check, this current company can try to screw you."

A third commented: "Congratulations on your new job. Even if this company doubles your pay to stay, the trust is broken. You can never trust the management now so signing anything with them will only be problematic."

A fourth said: "HR teams - the OG disruptors of peaceful existence of employees across the globe. Every company, big or small has one issue, HR policies or the lack of them or the sheer stupidity of them."