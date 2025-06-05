Video: Woman Books Ola Bike Ride For 180 Metres, Reason Leaves Internet Amused

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman booked a short Ola Bike ride of 180 metres to avoid street dogs. The driver questioned the distance upon arrival, confirming it was accurate. The woman expressed her fear of street dogs as the reason for the ride.

In a bizarre incident that's gone viral, a woman booked an Ola Bike ride for a mere 180 metres- just to avoid a pack of street dogs. The short video was recorded and shared on Instagram by the bike rider himself. In the clip, the driver arrives at the pickup point and asks the woman for the one-time password (OTP). After entering it, he glances at the map and notices that her drop location is just 180 metres away. Puzzled, he asks the woman whether she has selected the right drop location since it was just a short distance away. The woman confirms she booked the ride and that the distance is accurate.

The Ola driver then asks the passenger why she opted for such a short ride. To this, the woman explains that she is scared of the street dogs in the area and didn't want to risk walking past them. The rider, amused but professional, drops the woman at her destination and ends the trip. At the end of the video, the app shows that the customer had to pay only Rs 19.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, garnering 7 million views and over 197,000 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section with various reactions. While some responded with laughing emojis, others thanked the driver for helping the woman feel safe.

"Thank you brother for helping a girl feel safe," wrote one user. "It is better to give 19 rupees than to get injected," commented another.

"She is Right,, 19 rs its not big deal,, if dog bite, it will cost injury / pain/ time/ 1900," wrote a third user.

Some users also joked with the meme term "Techologia", a humorous twist on the word for technology, while others pointed out the absence of any dog visible in the video. "Ek bhi dog toh dikha nahi (Not a single dog was seen?)", asked one user.