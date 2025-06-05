Company Upgrades To Premium Coffee Machine, But Reverts To "Liquid Garbage" In 2 Months. Here's Why

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An employee highlighted the misuse of a new premium coffee machine at their company. The upgraded coffee machines caused chaos as employees hoarded drinks and created disturbances. The company reverted to the old coffee system after exhausting supplies within two months.

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, one employee took to the platform to highlight the misuse of a thoughtful workplace upgrade. In the post, titled 'There's a reason why Indian Corporate Places do bare minimum for their employees and we don't deserve good things', the user shared how their company, after serving poor quality coffee to employees, treated them with a premium coffee machine. The employees loved the change. However, what happened next has left the internet amused.

It all started when the company, tired of being made fun of for its terrible coffee, decided to level up. The anonymous user shared that the management partnered with Nestle starting April 2025, to replace the old machines with premium alternatives. The new machines could whip up everything from cold coffee and hot chocolate to tomato soup and iced tea.

However, what was meant to be a generous gesture soon turned into a logistical nightmare. "As was expected, majority of the employees showed us why we do not deserve to have good things. People started hoarding near the machines, having 1 drink after another, it caused a lot of chaos in the pantry area. There were proper fights and ruckus that have happened, because groups of few people would dominate the entire pantry area and would not allow others to have the beverages ( because the Premixes would be exhausted within an hour everyday)," the user shared.

Soon, the morning coffee breaks began stretching far beyond reasonable limits. "Managers started getting irritated as people would not be available for meetings. Employees started complaining that there are no beverages available in the noons and evenings, and hence the refills started happening thrice in a day , which was supposed to be like thrice in a week," the original poster wrote.

Due to all this, the company exhausted 6 months of Premixes within the first 2 months. The administration, which was initially enthusiastic about the upgrade, was absolutely furious. As a result, the management decided to scrap the fancy machines and bring back the "old liquid garbage".

"So Yeah, just exactly what we and a few other civics sensed employees dreaded has happened, The org is going back to the old liquid garbage, Because we really don't deserve to have nice things," the OP concluded the post.

Since being shared, the Reddit post has gone viral, garnering various reactions. Several users shared their own experiences with office pantry perks gone wrong, while others expressed disbelief at claims of 15-0 beverages a day.

"I worked for a company that was once an internet giant. People used to hoard fruits and toffees from the pantry, while women took home sanitary napkins. But the one that took the cake was when the security caught a girl who packed up the water can dispenser," shared one user.

"Tbh sounds like a limited resource on the organisational end. A person will have 3 cups of tea/coffee max in average. They need to think around that. A coffee machine getting exhausted after 1 hour sounds inefficient. We have great supplies in our wework for tea but there is no riot happening there lol," commented another.