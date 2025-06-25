HR Executive Slams Employee For Quitting On Day 1, LinkedIn Post Divides Internet

An HR executive recently took to LinkedIn to express her disbelief after a newly hired employee quit the job after just one day. In her post, the HR professional, without sharing the employee's details, revealed that the candidate left without a phone call or any explanation. They quit the job on day one, claiming that they did not like the work they were given, the HR wrote. She also said that the employee was hired in the sales team, and even though the work was challenging, she said she had clearly explained the role to the candidate before the offer was made.

"A message to all job seekers," the HR executive titled her post. "Recently, a candidate joined, and by the end of Day 1, messaged: 'Mujhe yeh kaam pasand nahi aaya. (I didn't like the job)'. No call, no proper explanation. Just-done," she continued. "Was it sales? Yes. Was it tough? Maybe. But was it discussed before the offer? Absolutely. So what changed overnight?" she asked.

Further, the HR executive wrote, "No job becomes perfect in a day. No company can prove everything in 24 hours. And no role will ever feel "comfortable" until you give it your time, energy, and mindset."

She also advised other job candidates to ask questions regarding their job title during the interview to avoid similar situations. "To all candidates-please understand this: Ask your doubts clearly during the interview. If you're unsure, wait-don't rush to say yes. Once committed, try to give your role a fair chance before deciding it's "not for you." And most importantly, communicate. Silence never shows professionalism. Growth doesn't come from perfect jobs-it comes from patience, clarity, and learning from discomfort," she said.

"We as HRs don't just hire people-we believe in people. But belief only works when it's mutual. Here's hoping the next generation of professionals values honesty, patience, and proper closure-just as much as opportunities. Let's value the process," she concluded.

The post has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some were surprised by the candidate's response, others wondered what drove them to quit the job after one day.

"HRs ghosts the candidates mid interview process, doesn't respect their time, don't value their capabilities and for them it's normal but when the same thing is done by the candidate then they are wrong, wasting time blah blah ... So expect it when you can genuinely offer !!!" wrote one user.

"Appreciation to the candidate for her honesty! It's refreshing to see someone prioritizing their fit and preferences. Perhaps the role or company culture wasn't the right match. As HR, your role is to find the best fit, but it's equally important for candidates to find their own fit. Every individual's interests and priorities differ. Instead of seeing it as a 'loss,' let's recognize her courage in making an informed decision," expressed another.

However, some users also sided with the HR. "Either don't join in the first place, or if you do, at least show some level of professionalism. If the work environment was toxic or there was some harassment, that would've been understandable. But saying "I didn't understand the work" - that's honestly a weak reason," wrote one user.

"Every fresher looks at the CVs of CXO's and dreams of being one of them, without willingness to go through the grind each one of them has gone through, maybe in even more difficult working conditions. Working or not it is one's choice but the road to top passes through non negotiable grind," said another.