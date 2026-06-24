Watch: Rs 1.49 Crore Range Rover Swept Away By Tide During Failed Van Rescue

A luxury Range Rover owner tried to rescue a van stranded on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire, on Friday evening. But according to Metro, the attempts ended badly when the $1,58,000 (around Rs 1.49 Crore) Range Rover got stuck in the sand and was eventually swallowed by the incoming tide, along with the van it was trying to save. The onlookers called it "absolutely stupid". Video shows the powerful vehicle attempting to pull a stranded transit van off the shoreline. The report mentioned that hapless people even tried digging out the van's wheels with a plastic spade.

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Crowds gathered as the Range Rover moved in, but the mission quickly backfired. Despite having a sand driving mode, the luxury SUV was also stuck.

By early evening, the tide rolled in, and both vehicles were left submerged, with only the roofs and an aerial visible above the water.

Eyewitnesses reportedly said the owners rejected advice from locals and kept trying to free the vehicles themselves.

Watch the video here:

Here's what an eyewitness said

As quoted in the report, eyewitness Sammy Hellewell, said, "Some local people did go down and give them some advice to try and use the jet skis to get it out of the sand, but they were quite rude to him and gave him the impression that they knew what they were doing and told them to leave them alone."

"They had the jet skis attached to the van to begin with, which definitely didn't help with the towing. It was absolutely stupid."

"I filmed it for my father-in-law. I thought he would find it hilarious with how silly they were being, trying to get these cars free."

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Jet skis nearby were salvaged, but the cars weren't.

"The last time we headed off at 10.30 pm, they were completely submerged, you could just see the aerial of the van sticking out of the water," she said as per the report.

"We were chatting to some rescue workers, and they said they were waiting for the low tide and each vehicle would be towed out.

"They said the chaps' insurance would be void, and they said they would be billing the parties involved."

The officials confirmed that both vehicles were eventually hauled out of the beach.