Another MLA Resigns From AIADMK, 6th Resignation Since Tamil Nadu Polls

Former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar has resigned from the AIADMK, becoming the sixth MLA to quit the party since state elections and adding to the troubles of Edappadi Palaniswami.

An MLA from Karur, Vijayabhaskar met Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the state secretariat this morning and tendered his resignation.

The development comes amid growing political turbulence within the AIADMK, pushed to third position in the state assembly after the recent election defeat.

Earlier, four AIADMK MLAs had resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK, weakening the opposition's strength. C Vijayabaskar, who quit AIADMK two weeks ago, is expected to join Chief Minister Vijay's party today.

MR Vijayabhaskar had served as a transport minister in the J Jayalalithaa cabinet. He lost the 2021 elections from Karur to the DMK's V Senthil Balaji but was re-elected from here in 2026.

With the sixth MLA's resignation, seven assembly seats have fallen vacant in Tamil Nadu - one of those being the Trichy East seat that was given up by Vijay.