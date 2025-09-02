"2 Hours Rain, 20 Km Jam": Gurugram Choked Again, Opposition Targets BJP

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is taking fire due to waterlogging and kilometres-long traffic jams last evening. Opposition leaders have slammed the ruling BJP, which has been in power in Haryana for over a decade now, for unplanned infrastructure development that has left residents suffering despite paying a premium to buy homes in the Millennium City.

Senior Congress leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of a massive traffic jam last evening. "2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in 'State Helicopter' and doesn't travel on 'road', this is a 'helicopter shot' of Highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion," he said. "This is BJP's "triple engine model" of Millenium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation," the Congress leader from Haryana said.

2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam!



As CM Nayab Saini only flies in “State Helicopter” and doesn't travel on “road”, this is a “helicopter shot” of Highway in Gurgaon just now.



So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage,… pic.twitter.com/HCNPYZkG2c — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 1, 2025

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said three hours of rain had plunged the city into complete chaos. "3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5-6 hours. This is the result of the BJP government's incapability and failed planning."

3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5–6 hours.



This is the result of the BJP government's incapability and failed planning. #Gurgaon #Gurugram #gurugramrain #GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ltk8NBt7bm — Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) September 1, 2025

Rohtak MP and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said the Congress built Gurugram, but the BJP "destroyed" it in the last 11 years.

Yes Congress built it. But in the last 11 years BJP destroyed it. Painful. https://t.co/lO7Y4mIC3P — Deepender Singh Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) September 1, 2025

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), shared a video of the huge traffic jam and wrote, "Millennium city Gurugram. A double engine sarkar with a double the failure track record."

Millennium city Gurugram.

A double engine sarkar with a double the failure track record. pic.twitter.com/iw4SU6Pspn — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 1, 2025

Under fire, the BJP in Haryana has said the party and its government are with the people. "This year, rain has broken a 36-year record. We regret any unfortunate incident due to the rain. All possible efforts are being made to provide help to flooded areas. The Nayab Saini government has made all arrangements to tackle waterlogging. This is a natural calamity and the government is fully prepared," Haryana BJP said in a post on X.