'Literal Hell': Gurugram Resident Rages After Falling Into Drain Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rain battered the northern Indian city of Gurugram on Monday (Sep 1), leading to severe waterlogging on streets as commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations. A frustrated Redditor described living in the 'Millennium City' as 'living hell' after they fell into an open drain owing to the flooded roads and absence of any signs or barriers.

In a post titled, Living in Gurgaon is literal hell, the user mentioned they had been staying in the city for five months but could not wait to get out due to the shabby civic infrastructure.

"I've only been in Gurgaon for 5 months and it already feels like hell. Today I literally fell into a drain — no signs, no barriers, just an open hole hidden under knee-deep water on the road. The entire stretch was flooded and I had no clue what I was stepping into," the user wrote in the r/gurgaon subreddit.

The resident ranted that Gurugram was the highest tax-paying city in the state, yet its 'basic facilities' were worse than a tier-2 city.

"Roads flood like rivers, there's zero accountability, and safety is just not even a concern for the authorities," the user wrote, adding: "I'm stuck here because of a 2-year bond with my company, otherwise I'd leave this place immediately. Honestly, I'd rather work a low-paying job in a village than live in such pathetic conditions."

See the viral post here:

Also Read: Woman Fired 15 Days After Wedding Shares 12 Layoff Signs Not To Ignore

'Corrupt administration'

As the post went viral, social media users sympathised with the user and shared their experiences with one person stating their travelled three kilometres in knee-deep gutter water.

"The city outside of the DLF maintained areas is practically still a village where people have randomly built homes in sectors," said one user, while another added: "I walked for 3km in knee-deep gutter water. Every step felt like walking on mines. F*ck this city and its corrupt administration. May they rot in hell."

A third commented: "If the company does not force me, I will never come here. Tier 2 cities are better than Millennium City."

A fourth said: "Hope you had the chance to get medical attention. Please visit a hospital and get cleaned/checked/treated. Even a minor tear of skin in such waters can take your life. Get a tetanus shot also."

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner noted in a social media post that the city received more than 100 mm of rainfall on Monday between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM (local time).

The weather department has issued an Orange Alert on September 2 as "heavy" to "very-heavy rainfall" is expected