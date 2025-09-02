Woman Fired 15 Days Post-Wedding Shares 12 Layoff Signs To Not Ignore

A female worker who was fired 15 days after her wedding by her employer has shared 12 signs to look out for, suggesting that they might be at risk of being laid off. The user named Roshni Chellani revealed they were sacked by US-based technology firm, Qualcomm, in 2023 when the job market was 'extremely brutal'.

"15 days after my wedding I was laid off from Qualcomm. Looking back, the signs were always there," said Ms Chellani in a LinkedIn post, who was serving as the Senior RF Validation Engineer at the company.

She added that the hardest part was not losing the job, albeit the confusion that comes after it, and that loyalty means nothing to the companies when they are looking to get rid of an employee.

Here are the signs to look out for:

You are overworked: It sounds counterintuitive. Why would they give you more work if they don't want you to continue? But they're not doing it because they trust you. They're doing it to end your dependency before you go. Timing makes you vulnerable: I had just gotten married. New house, new baby, new loan? That's when companies love "restructuring." Gossip knows before HR: On Tuesday a colleague told me I'd be laid off on Wednesday. I didn't believe her. Wednesday proved her right. Meetings get strange: Ms Chellani said the company starts hiding things. They are ambiguous, vague. You're invited, then told "not required." Sometimes you show up and they ask you to leave. Visa and benefits get vague: "Sponsorship is complicated." "Benefits are under review." Red flags. Boss' behaviour changes: Less eye contact. Short replies. Defensive tone. When your boss feels threatened, you're next. Overlapping responsibilities: Two people doing the same task? Simple math. One is going to be eliminated. Women feel it faster: Marriage or maternity makes companies quietly sideline you. Industry signals: If competitors are laying off, your company won't be far behind. Financials tell the story: Revenue down. Costs up. It's all there if you are willing to read it. Culture shift: People-first slides become profit-first reality. The random HR invite: No agenda. Just a calendar slot. You know what that means.

'Same happened with me'

As the post went viral, garnering significant traction, social media users sympathised with Ms Chellani's situation and shared their own experiences when companies blindsided them while giving them the sack.

"Same happened with me too 2 months back now looking for new opportunities and skilling up. Corporate loyalty is a myth. It's true," said one user while another added: "This is powerful. It resonates with me having lost my job after my twin pregnancy. It was a truly dark time for me and my young family."

A third commented: "That's a powerful share. Thank you for being real about it. These signs are subtle but so important for professionals to recognise early."

A fourth said: "Companies can change overnight, but your skills, standards, and work ethic stay with you."