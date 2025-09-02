Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Snatched Hat From Child At US Open Issues Statement: 'I Believed...'

The Polish millionaire who snatched an autographed hat from a child at the US Open has finally released a statement, apologising for his actions after the global backlash as the video of the incident went viral. Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of paving company Drogbruk, said he believed that tennis star Kamil Majchrzak was signing the hat for him to give to his sons when he nicked it.

"I would like to unequivocally apologise to the boy who was harmed, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself," Szczerek wrote on the Instagram page of his company.

"I made a serious mistake. In the midst of the excitement and celebration, I believed the tennis player was handing his cap to me - for my sons, who had previously asked for autographs.," he added.

Szczerek said he had since extended apology to the boy and his family and that the hat was also returned to the young fan. He added that other statements purporting to be from him, which have gone viral on social media, were not authentic.

“For years, together with my wife, I have been involved in helping children and young athletes, but this situation showed me that one moment of carelessness can undo years of work and support,” the Polish millionaire wrote.

“Therefore, I will engage even more actively in initiatives supporting children and youth, as well as in actions against violence and hate. I believe that only through deeds can I rebuild the lost trust. Once again, I apologise to everyone I have let down.”

What happened?

After his five-set victory over ninth seed Karen Khachanov, 23-year-old Majchrzak went near the crowd to sign autographs. It was then that Szczerek nicked the cap while an oblivious Majchrzak continued signing autographs.

After the video of the incident went viral as fans called out Szczerek for spoiling a precious memory for the child, Majchrzak took to social media for help in identifying the young fan.

"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't get to the boy. Thanks to @asicstennis, I've got enough caps, so I'm prepared for that," wrote Majchrzak in an Instagram story.

"Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match @usopen @eurosportpl. If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM," he added.

Majchrzak's efforts paid off as the boy was reunited with him and gifted a bag full of memorabilia. "Hello world, together with Brock, we wish you a great day!" wrote Majchrzak, alongside a photo with the child.