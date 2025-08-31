Man Who Snatched Hat From Child At US Open Identified As Polish Millionaire

An adult man who swiped a signed hat by tennis star Kamil Majchrzak from a child has been identified as Polish millionaire Piotr Szczerek. After his five-set victory over ninth seed Karen Khachanov, Majchrzak was signing autographs when he gave away his hat to the child, which was immediately snatched by Szczerek, leading to outrage on social media platforms.

Szczerek, CEO of paving company Drogbruk, was then seen placing the hat into his wife's bag while the young fan protested. Szczerek has since deactivated his social media accounts owing to the backlash.

Notably, after Szczerek nicked the cap, Majchrzak continued signing autographs, oblivious to the shocking incident until he finally realised owing to the reaction online. Fans called out Szczerek for spoiling a precious memory for the child with his pettiness.

“Stealing from a child is completely disgusting,” said one user while another added: "The only reasonable explanation would be that's his kid and he was just pulling his leg. Otherwise, he's a complete a**hole."

The 29-year-old tennis star took to Instagram with screenshots of the heartbroken young fan and requested identification.

"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't get to the boy. Thanks to @asicstennis, I've got enough caps, so I'm prepared for that," wrote Majchrzak in an Instagram story.

"Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match @usopen @eurosportpl. If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM," he added.

Majchrzak reunited with the child

Majchrzak's efforts paid off as the boy was identified with the tennis star, gifting him a bag full of memorabilia.

"Hello world, together with Brock, we wish you a great day!" wrote Majchrzak, alongside a photo with the child.

As per the tennis pro, Szczerek sponsors his tennis federation in Poland and that the incident was a result of "some kind of confusion".

“I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I'm sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions," Majchrzak was quoted as saying by New York Post.

The millionaire has since attempted to make amends with the cheated fan and his family, according to Majchrzak.