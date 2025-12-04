CCTV Shows Santro Running Over Businessman Cycling In Posh Gurugram Colony

A Gurugram-based businessman, who was injured in a hit-and-run incident in DLF Phase 2 on Wednesday, has died. Amitabh Jain, 58, was cycling in the morning when a Hyundai Santro hit him from behind. Jain was critically injured, and the car driver fled the scene.

CCTV cameras in the area captured the hit-and-run. The footage shows Jain cycling around 7.15 am on Wednesday. He is in the left lane, and the Santro is seen behind him. The road looks largely empty, and it is not clear why the Santro didn't just overtake the cycle.

A police case was registered soon after the accident, and now that Jain has died, more charges could be added.

According to the police, the CCTV footage helped them find the car's registration number. They have used it to identify the owner and are now looking for him. Police went to the address in the registration records, but could not find the car or its owner there. A manhunt is now on to track down the vehicle.

Police are also investigating whether the hit-and-run was actually a planned attack due to enmity with the businessman.

Along with pedestrians and bikers, cyclists are among the vulnerable sections on the road. Most cities, including Delhi, do not have protected cycle tracks. According to government data, over 4,000 cyclists were killed in road accidents in 2022 and 2023.