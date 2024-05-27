On CCTV, Student Crossing Road Rammed By Creta In Noida

A student crossing a road in Noida was hit by an SUV

A day after an elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, another case has surfaced in the same city.

CCTV footage shows a student crossing a road in Noida. Two cars came behind him, and slowed down.

As he is about to reach the other side of the road, the first car moves on. But the second car, a Hyundai Creta SUV, speeds up, takes a slight turn, and hits the student.

The student is flung forward and falls on the ground, as people around him wave at the SUV to stop.

The police said they are investigating the matter.