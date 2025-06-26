Gurugram Man Falls Asleep While Driving, Rams Law Student And His Friend, Arrested

A Gurugram-based civil engineer was arrested for ramming into two men, including a law student, after he fell asleep while behind the wheel. The law student died in the accident, while his friend was critically injured.

The incident, a CCTV video of which has gone viral, occurred on June 24 when the student Harsh and his friend Moksh had reached the Chanchal Dhaba, situated along the Delhi-Jaipur highway, by motorcycle at 3 am.

"The dhaba was crowded, so we were waiting for our turn. Meanwhile, Harsh met an old friend Abhishek, and they stood near the service lane's railing to chat," said Moksh.

The speeding Skoda car ran into Harsh and Abhishek, who were thrown 10 meters away by the impact. While some people chased the car, the driver sped away.

Harsh and Abhishek were rushed to the hospital, where the former was declared dead and the latter was treated for serious injuries.

The police scanned CCTV footage of the area to find the driver, who was later identified as a 31-year-old Mohit, who works as a civil engineer in a private company. Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep said that during Mohit's interrogation, it came to light that Mohit was returning from work and had fallen asleep while driving, which led to the accident.

The incident comes days after a man from Noida died allegedly after the driver of the cab he had booked fell asleep and the car rammed a stationary tempo. Rakesh Arora, 59, was heading to the airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru for a business meeting when the accident occurred.