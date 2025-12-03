Advertisement
Class 6 Girl Dies By Suicide In Gurugram After Being Asked To Study

The girl left behind no suicide note, and police are probing the incident, an officer said.

Gurugram:

A sixth-grade girl hanged herself in Shani Enclave of Bhondsi area, allegedly after being asked to study by her mother, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday when the 12-year-old girl's mother was away, they said. According to the police, Muskan studied in a government school in Naya village. Her father is a daily wage labourer, while her mother works as a domestic help.

Police investigation so far revealed that after returning from school, Muskan began playing with her younger siblings. Her mother asked her to study.

When she left for work in the evening, Muskan hanged herself in her room while her siblings were still playing outside.

Later, when the siblings saw her, they informed their neighbours and mother.

The girl left behind no suicide note, and police are probing the incident, an officer said.  

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

