Cash Row Judge Quits Amid Removal Process. Will He Get Retirement Benefits?

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma had been facing an inquiry by a committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a huge stash of cash was recovered from his home last year. He had also accepted an impeachment process for the judge's removal, if proven guilty. However, with him resigning yesterday, the process would come to an end, sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Legal experts suggest that after his resignation is accepted, Justice Varma would be entitled to pension and other benefits that a high court judge gets upon retirement. He would have been deprived of the benefits if he was removed by the parliament.

Read: Judge In Cash Row Sends Resignation To President Amid Impeachment Process

Supreme Court Advocate on Record Akanksha Rai told NDTV that several high courts in the country have taken the view that the 'resignation' of a High Court Judge constitutes 'retirement' under the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Services) Act 1954.

Thus, a judge who has resigned from services would be entitled to the same pensionary benefits as a judge who superannuated, she remarked. The same has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, Rai added.

Justice Varma's resignation came on a day he was to begin his arguments before the inquiry panel to defend himself against the corruption charges, sources said. He had been given time from April 10 and April 14 to present his side, they said, adding that the prosecution had placed its arguments before the panel in March.

Read: Justice Yashwant Varma Quits On Day He Was To Begin His Defence Arguments

The judge had been under fire since a large amount of cash was recovered from his official residence in Lutyens Delhi on March 14, 2025. At that time, he was serving as a judge at the Delhi High Court. The cash was allegedly found in a storeroom near the servants' quarters. The judge had denied that he or his family members ever kept cash there.

The Supreme Court had taken away judicial work from Justice Varma at the Delhi High Court. It had transferred him to his parent Allahabad High Court and asked its Chief Justice not to assign any judicial work to him.