Signed By 73 Opposition MPs, A Fresh Attempt To Remove Poll Body Chief

The Opposition appears adamant in its efforts to remove Gyanesh Kumar as the nation's poll body chief even as a crucial election cycle plays out in five states and Union territories across the country.

A fresh notice has been submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretariat for an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, weeks after a similar attempt was thwarted by Parliament.

The notice, signed by 73 Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, was moved under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, read with other relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, according to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's online post this afternoon.

73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 24, 2026

"73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026, within the meaning of Article 324 (5) of the Constitution of India read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968," Ramesh said.

Read: Inside 15-Minute Meet Between Trinamool Congress And Poll Body Chief

A total of nine charges had been brought against the poll body chief, which, the Congress leader said, "cannot be denied or whitewashed." "There are now nine specific charges against the CEC that have been documented in great detail and that simply cannot be denied or whitewashed away. His continuation is an assault on the Constitution," he added.

A notice for the removal of a poll body chief requires the support of at least 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and 50 MPs in Rajya Sabha, according to parliament rules.

If the notice is accepted, in case there is enough material in support of the motion, a three-member committee will be formed jointly in both the Houses, and tasked conducting with a preliminary inquiry into the allegations and deciding if a case for impeachment exists.

Read: The Process To Impeach Poll Body Chief And How Opposition Is Prepared

If yes, the matter will be taken up for discussion in both Houses - separately, and if no, the matter is closed immediately.

The procedure for the poll body chief's removal if identical to that of a judge, outlined in Article 124(4) of the Constitution. The passage of such a motion would require the support of at least 50 per cent of the total membership of the House.

Earlier this month, the two separate notices seeking to remove the poll body chief were rejected by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in their respective Houses.