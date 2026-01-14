Inside 15-Minute Meet Between Trinamool Congress And Poll Body Chief

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) told his party's delegation to "get lost" during a brief encounter on Wednesday. The claim has triggered a political storm over what transpired behind closed doors as the party raised concerns about election impartiality.

The meeting followed a request from the Trinamool Congress for an appointment, which was scheduled for 10 am. A delegation including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Meneka Guruswamy and Saket Gokhale arrived at the Election Commission office on time. Inside the room were Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, fellow Election Commissioners and other senior officials.

What Happened Inside?

Sources suggest the meeting began tensely when the poll body chief noted the absence of an authorised signatory from the Trinamool Congress' side. O'Brien reportedly questioned if they were being viewed as "unauthorised", explaining that their official representative was busy with election campaigning.

The delegation then raised several points, including letters from Mamata Banerjee and a photograph of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Agarwal allegedly with a BJP leader. They also questioned the lack of action against officials perceived to be close to the BJP and demanded the transfer of certain officers to ensure fair elections. After presenting their case and submitting supporting photographs, O'Brien reportedly said, "I am done."

Where Did It Escalate?

When the CEC began to respond, sources say he was repeatedly interrupted by O'Brien, who questioned why only the head of the Commission was speaking and asked for other commissioners to be allowed to intervene. Gyanesh Kumar replied that the Commission had given the delegation a full opportunity to present its case and now expected to be heard.

As the interruptions allegedly continued, the Chief Election Commissioner spoke of the need to ensure violence-free elections. O'Brien reportedly remarked that the delegation was "not here to listen to a speech". After calling for decorum and describing the interruptions as inappropriate, he eventually asked the delegation to leave the room.

Conflicting Accounts

Poll body sources maintain that standard protocol requires the Chief Election Commissioner to speak on behalf of the Commission during such meetings. They questioned why the Commission did not object to O'Brien serving as the sole speaker for the Trinamool Congress if the same logic did not apply to them. Sources added that this followed a pattern seen in previous meetings with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, where leaders allegedly left before hearing a response.

However, Trinamool Congress leaders strongly contest this account. Sagarika Ghose claimed on social media that the interaction was limited to the Chief Election Commissioner asking for an authorised signatory and then saying, "Get lost." O'Brien echoed this, alleging the "get lost" remark followed their questions on "tainted officers". He added that the Trinamool Congress has found in multiple past meetings that only the Chief Election Commissioner speaks while other commissioners remain silent.

The meeting lasted roughly 15 minutes but has resulted in a significant political controversy with sharply differing accounts from both sides.

Elections in Bengal are due on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.