Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2026 Date OUT: Check Official Websites, and Steps to Check Result

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will release the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 on May 4 at 11 AM for students of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Students who appeared for the examination conducted from February 18 to March 13, 2026, are eagerly waiting for their results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores online through the official website as well as NDTV Education result portal. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid any delay while accessing their Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2026.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result Date 2026

The Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 will be released on May 4 at 11 AM. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to download the result without any delay.

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026: Websites to Check

Students can check their results through the following websites:

ndtv.com/education

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

How to Check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026:

Go to the official website at megresults.nic.in

In the "MBOSE Examination Results 2026" section, click on the HSSLC Result Link

Enter your roll number, enter captcha code, and enter submit.

Download and save your result for future use.

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026: Login Details Required

Students can download their Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 by the following details:

Roll Number

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional. The original marksheet will be provided by their respective schools later