Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) (Class 12) Examination 2025 today. According to the official notice, the results for the Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, along with the Arts stream, will be released. Once declared, students will be able to check their 2025 results on the official websites - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Additionally, the results will also be available on the NDTV Education result portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

"The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 (Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams), conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura, will be declared on May 5, 2025, during office hours. The complete result booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website - mbose.in. There will be no display of results at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong," the official notice reads.

To access the MBOSE Class 12 result online, students will need their roll number, as mentioned on the admit card.

The MBOSE Class 12 marksheet includes the student's name, roll number, date of birth, grades, and subject-wise scores. Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared.

This year, the MBOSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 19, while the practical exams were held from February 4 to 14.

Last year, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 85.24%, while Commerce recorded 80.26%.

Sohan Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Science stream with 483 marks, while Ferry Filarisha Wann of St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

The Arts stream results were declared later, on May 24, while the results for the Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams were released on May 8. The 2024 Class 12 exams were held from March 1 to March 27.

