MBOSE SSLC Results: Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 results. Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh topped the list with 582 marks each. Pori Panday secured the second-highest score with 578 marks. Anushmita Choudhury and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting followed closely with 576 marks.

Among males, Evanshan Nongrum, with a score of 578 marks is the top scorer. Following closely are Sourav Pandey with 576 marks, and both Manderson Thongni and Mahir Islam, each securing 570 marks.

There has been a significant rise of over 30 per cent in the percentage of qualifications of Class 10 students this year. The board has registered 87.10 per cent overall pass percentage in 2025. The pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 10 or SSLC exam in 2021 was 52.90 per cent, in 2022 it was 56.96 per cent and in 2023 it was 51.93 per cent. The board registered a pass percentage of 55.80 per cent in 2024.

2021- 52.90 per cent

2022- 56.96 per cent

2023- 51.93 per cent

2024- 55.80 per cent

2025- 87.10 per cent

Students from the general category demonstrated impressive outcomes as well. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.08%, whereas girls slightly surpassed them with 92.59%, registering a pattern of higher female success rates across most categories.

West Jaintia Hills registered the highest district-wise pass percentage at 96.03%. Out of 5,065 students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination, 4,864 cleared it successfully.

This year, the Class 10 board exams took place between February 10 and February 25, in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.