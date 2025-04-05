How To Apply For Re-evaluation Of Meghalaya Board Class 10 Results

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results for SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2025 today with an overall pass percentage of 87.10 per cent. The results this year saw a significant jump in the overall pass percentage as compared to last year when the pass percentage was 55.80 per cent.

Students who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. Candidates will be required to pay a sum of Rs 700 per subject for obtaining the photocopy of answer scripts and Rs 1,500 for applying for re-evaluation of answer scripts. Students who did not pass the exam will have the opportunity to appear for the supplementary examination.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that, in order to ensure transparency and accountability, the Board will continue the system of re-evaluation of answer scripts of the SSLC examinations. A photocopy of the answer script(s) will be given on request along with a prescribed fee," reads the official notification by MBOSE.

Candidates will be required to fulfil the following criteria in order to apply for revaluation of marks.

A period of five working days after the declaration of results will be given to candidates to apply for a photocopy of answer script(s). Applications will not be accepted after the expiry of this period.

An application for re-evaluation will be entertained only after the candidate has first obtained the photocopy of the answer script(s). On application, a photocopy of the answer script(s) with marks will be provided and thereafter a window period of two days will be given to apply for re-evaluation, if so desired. However, while giving the photocopy of the answer script(s), names of the head examiner, examiner and scrutiniser which appear on the scripts will be concealed.

A candidate who desires to get a photocopy of the answer script(s) will have to sign an undertaking with a pledge to maintain utmost confidentiality. Under no circumstances will the candidate reveal the photocopy to the press or take any action with malafide intentions of maligning the Board. Any violation of the undertaking will be liable for cancellation of the examination and shall be declared null and void.