MBOSE SSLC 2025: Top Performing Districts In Meghalaya Board Class 10 Results

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 results. Around 87.10 per cent of students successfully qualified the exam, marking a significant improvement compared to last year's overall pass rate of 55.80 per cent.



The highest pass percentage has been recorded at West Jaintia Hills where around 96.03 per cent students have qualified the exam. Out of 5,065 students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination, 4,864 cleared it successfully. Eastern West Khasi Hills is the second best performing district with 95.54 per cent and South West Khasi Hills is the third best performing district with 94.93 per cent. East Khasi Hills is the fourth best performing district with 92.54 per cent followed by East Jaintia Hills with 92.40 and West Khasi Hills with 90.50 per cent.



Ri Bhoi is next in the list with 89.33 per cent followed by South Garo Hills with 88.32 per cent, West Garo Hills with 80.50 per cent and East Garo Hills with 80.31 per cent.

North Garo Hills with 75.76 and South Garo Hills with 74.77 per cent are the least performing districts.

Students from the general category demonstrated impressive outcomes as well. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.08%, whereas girls slightly surpassed them with 92.59%, maintaining a pattern of higher female success rates across most classifications.

This year, the Class 10 board exams took place between February 10 and February 25, in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.