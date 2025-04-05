MBOSE SSLC 10th Results 2025 Live Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 results today at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the board's official website and NDTV.com. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number, roll code, and other required details on the board's official website as well as on NDTV.com.
This year, the Class 10 board exams took place between February 10 and February 25, in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.
In 2024, the results were announced on May 24. A total of 55.80% of students cleared the SSLC examination. Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School in Tura topped the exam with 575 marks. Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured the second rank with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy in Shillong stood third with 571 marks. Girls had outshined boys by over 15 per cent in the SSLC result 2024. The pass percentage of boys was 56.01 per cent while that of girls was 73.15 per cent. Stay tuned to NDTV.com for all the latest updates on the result.
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Live: What Was Last Year's Pass Percentage?
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Live: What Information Will Marksheet Contain?
The marksheet will include key details such as the student's date of birth, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and other relevant information.
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Live: Other Websites To Check
After the declaration of the MBOSE SSLC 10th results, students can also check their results on the following websites:
Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2025: What Is Required Passing Percentage?
To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject.
Meghalaya 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Steps To Check Scorecards On Board's Official website
- Visit the official website of SSLC, mbose.in
- On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Meghalaya Board Class 10 Board Result 2025.'
- A new page will open.
- Enter the required credentials and submit.
- Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.
MBOSE Class 10 Result via SMS: Here's How to Check
If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, students can get their results by texting MBOSE10<roll number> to 56263.
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Live: Here's How To Check Scorecards On NDTV
Follow these steps to check your results on NDTV.com:
- Visit the NDTV results page - ndtv.com/education/results
- Select the tab for Class 10 results.
- Enter your roll number and other required details.
- Click "Submit" to view your result.
MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2025 Live: Where And How To Check
