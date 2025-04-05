MBOSE SSLC 10th Results 2025 Live Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 results today at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the board's official website and NDTV.com. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number, roll code, and other required details on the board's official website as well as on NDTV.com.

This year, the Class 10 board exams took place between February 10 and February 25, in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 24. A total of 55.80% of students cleared the SSLC examination. Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School in Tura topped the exam with 575 marks. Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured the second rank with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy in Shillong stood third with 571 marks. Girls had outshined boys by over 15 per cent in the SSLC result 2024. The pass percentage of boys was 56.01 per cent while that of girls was 73.15 per cent. Stay tuned to NDTV.com for all the latest updates on the result.



