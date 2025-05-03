Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result To Be Out On May 5, Here's Direct Link To Check

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2025 Date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the date for the Class 12 results. The results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2025 examination will be declared next week. According to the official notice, the results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, along with the Arts stream, will be announced on May 5.

"The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 (Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams), conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura, will be declared on 5th May 2025 during office hours. The complete result booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website - www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong," the official notice reads.



Once announced, students can check their MBOSE Class 12 results 2025 on the official websites - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Additionally, NDTV Education will also host the Meghalaya Board Results 2025, allowing students to check their HSSLC results online at ndtv.com/education/results.

This year, the MBOSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 19, while the practical exams were held from February 4 to 14.

What Credentials Are Required To Check Scores Online?



To access the MBOSE Class 12 result online, students must enter their roll number, as mentioned on the admit card.

Details Mentioned On MBOSE Class 12 Marksheet



The MBOSE Class 12 marksheet includes the student's name, roll number, date of birth, grades, and subject-wise scores. Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared.

When Was Result Declared Last Year?

In 2024, MBOSE declared the results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams on May 8. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

Stream-Wise Pass Percentage and Result Dates



Last year, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 85.24%, while Commerce saw 80.26%.

Sohan Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Science stream with 483 marks, and Ferry Filarisha Wann of St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

The Arts stream results were declared later, on May 24, while the results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams were released on May 8. The 2024 Class 12 exams were held from March 1 to March 27.