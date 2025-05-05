Over 82% Students Clear Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exams 2025; Check Toppers' List

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2025 OUT: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the board's official website or via the NDTV Education result portal. East Khasi Hills district tops the Arts stream with a 91.18% pass percentage.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2025 OUT: This year's pass percentages across streams are as follows:

Science: 82.94%

Arts: 82.05%

Commerce: 81.28%

Vocational: 85%

Withheld Results And Corrections



Students whose results have been withheld are advised to contact the MBOSE office in Tura or Shillong within one month from the date of result declaration. Applications must be submitted via the respective Head of Institution, detailing any discrepancies.

For any corrections in the mark sheet, candidates must submit the original document to the Controller of Examinations within one month.

Re-evaluation And Photocopy Of Answer Scripts



The board has continued its re-evaluation policy for HSSLC answer scripts. Students can request a photocopy of their answer scripts within five days of the result announcement. After obtaining the photocopy, they will have a two-day window to apply for re-evaluation if desired.

Photocopy Fee: Rs 700 per subject

Re-evaluation Fee: Rs 1,500 per subject

Applicants must sign an undertaking pledging confidentiality and refraining from sharing or publishing the answer script copies. Any breach of this agreement may lead to the cancellation of results.

Last year, the Science stream recorded a pass rate of 85.24% and Commerce 80.26%, indicating a marginal shift in performance this year.

For updates and further instructions, students are advised to regularly check the official MBOSE website.