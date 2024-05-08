Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2024: 85.24% Students Pass In Science Stream

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the results for the Class 12 or HSSLC exams for the commerce and science streams. The results for the vocational stream will follow shortly.

Among the 3,811 students who appeared for the science stream exam, 3,210 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 85.24%. The commerce stream pass percentage stands at 80.26%, with 1,935 out of 2,441 students passing.

Students can access and download their results from the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. They will be required to use their roll number in the result login window. The MBOSE HSSLC exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 this year. The results for the arts stream will be announced later.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Top Scorers In Science Stream Subjects

Joshaviah Onan Paswet - Achieved 92 marks in English

Ar Meker Marpna and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih - Attained 94 marks in Biology

Aniket Pattanayak and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih - Scored 99 marks in Chemistry

Sohan Bhattacharjee - Secured 100 marks in Physics

In the commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the highest marks in Maths (100), Economics (93), and Accountancy (100).

Compared to last year's pass percentage of 78.84% in the science stream, this year's pass percentage has increased to 85.24%. Similarly, in the commerce stream, the pass percentage has seen a slight increase from 79.31% last year to 80.26% this year.

In the previous year, out of 3,635 students who registered for the science stream exam, 2,866 cleared, resulting in a pass percentage of 78.84%. The pass percentage for the commerce stream was 79.31%. The overall pass percentage for the Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 stood at 85.72%.