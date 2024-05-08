Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to announce Class 12 board exam results for 2024 shortly. According to the official announcement, results for the science, commerce, and vocational streams will be announced on Wednesday during office hours. Upon declaration, students who appeared for the exam will be able to access their results on the official websites, mbose.in.

The examinees will have to enter their application number, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

This year, the MBOSE HSSLC 2024 exams were held from March 1 to 28.

Usually, MBOSE releases results for all streams, including science, commerce, and arts, simultaneously. Last year, the results were announced on May 9th, with the art stream result following on May 26.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Scorecards: Steps to download

Go to the official website, mbose.in, or megresults.nic.in

Select the notification link titled 'HSSLC 12th result 2024'

You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your details.

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result 2024 for future reference

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Result 2024: Steps to Access via SMS

Students will also be able to check their results via SMS by sending the SMS to 56263 following the specified format.

MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2024: MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2024: MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER

MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2024: MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER

Last year, a total of 3,635 students took the exam in the science stream. Out of them, 2,866 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 78.84%.

The commerce stream exam witnessed participation from a total of 2,383 students. Among them, 1,890 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 79.31%.

While the vocational stream saw the participation of just 16 students, of which 15 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 93.75%.