Advertisement

Meghalaya School Education Board To Hold 2 SSLC Exams From 2025

Meghalaya SSLC Exam 2025: This move to have two SSLC examinations is to provide a second chance to students who did not pass the board exam.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Meghalaya School Education Board To Hold 2 SSLC Exams From 2025
Meghalaya SSLC Exam 2025: The move aligns with the ongoing implementation of National Education Policy.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Saturday said the state school education board will conduct two class 10 examinations from next year.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will conduct two Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) examinations in 2025, Mr Sangma told PTI.

He said this proposal to amend the Meghalaya Board of School Education Regulation for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2011 was approved by the state cabinet on Friday.

This move to have two SSLC examinations is to provide a second chance to students who did not pass the board exam.

"From the beginning of 2025, MBOSE will hold two SSLC board exams each year. The first exam will take place in February or early March, and the second will allow students who fail in all or a few subjects to retake the exam within one to two months which will be in May," said Sangma.

The education minister said that this move aligns with the ongoing implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and is designed to support students by reducing the time lost between attempts.

The cabinet had also approved the decision to do away with optional paper or 'best of five papers' from 2026-2027 academic years, this means that all students from 2026-2027 will have to pass all six subjects in the board examination.

The cabinet also approved the Service Rules for the Meghalaya Public School Service Rules, the Meghalaya Subordinate Water Resources Engineering Service Rules, 2024 and the Farmers Empowerment Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Meghalaya School Education Board, Meghalaya Education Board, Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE)
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
SSC CGL 2024: Application Edit Window Now Open, Last Date August 11
Meghalaya School Education Board To Hold 2 SSLC Exams From 2025
Delhi University Introduces Measures To Curb Ragging At Campus
Next Article
Delhi University Introduces Measures To Curb Ragging At Campus
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;