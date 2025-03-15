Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Where To Check MBOSE Inter Results Once Declared

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to release the results of the 2025 Class 12 Examination. Students can check their results on the official MBOSE website-mbose.in or megresults.nic.in, once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results. Candidates are encouraged to visit the MBOSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam: Results 2024

Last year, among the 3,811 students who appeared for the science stream exam, 3,210 students cleared it, resulting in a pass rate of 85.24%. The commerce stream pass percentage stood at 80.26%, with 1,935 out of 2,441 students passing.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Top Scorers In Science Stream Subjects

Joshaviah Onan Paswet - Achieved 92 marks in English

Ar Meker Marpna and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih - Attained 94 marks in Biology

Aniket Pattanayak and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih - Scored 99 marks in Chemistry

Sohan Bhattacharjee - Secured 100 marks in Physics

In the commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the highest marks in Maths (100), Economics (93), and Accountancy (100).

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Last Year Trends

Usually, MBOSE releases the results in early May. Last year, the results were announced on May 8. In 2023, the results were declared on May 9, with the arts stream result following on May 26.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.