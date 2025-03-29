Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to release Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC). Students can check their results on the official MBOSE website-mbose.in or megresults.nic.in, once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

In order to qualify the exams, students will be required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the MBOSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Board Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board: mbose.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on Meghalaya Board Result 2025 for HSLC or HSSLC link.

Step 3. A new page will open.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5. Meghalaya Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.



Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2024

Last year, MBOSE announced the results for SSLC or class 10 on May 24. With 575 marks, Anuj Chetry bagged the first rank in SSLC 2024. The pass percentage of students who qualified SSLC was 55.80 per cent. Girls had outshined boys by over 15 per cent in the SSLC result 2024. The pass percentage of boys was 56.01 per cent while that of girls was 73.15 per cent. Of the 55,191 students who registered for the Meghalaya Board SSLC exam, nearly 54,134 appeared and 30,208 passed the exam.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Board Result 2024

Last year, among the 3,811 students who appeared for the science stream exam, 3,210 students cleared it, resulting in a pass rate of 85.24%. The commerce stream pass percentage stood at 80.26%, with 1,935 out of 2,441 students passing.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.