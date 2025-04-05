Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025: Supplementary Exam To Be Held This Month

MBOSE 10th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2025 results. This year, 87.10% of students cleared the exam, marking an increase of over 31 percentage from last year's pass rate of 55.80%.

Students can check their scorecards on the board's official website or the NDTV Education page using their roll number and other login credentials.

Students who did not pass the exam have the opportunity to appear for the supplementary examination.

The result booklet states: "It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the Board will be conducting the SSLC Supplementary Examination within the month of April-May, 2025."

It further adds: "Unsuccessful candidates of the Main SSLC Examination, 2025 may appear for the failed subject(s) only in the said examination."

The detailed schedule will be announced in due course.

Top Rank Holders

This year, two students - Leisha Agarwal of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai - jointly secured the top rank, each scoring 582 out of 600 marks.

Rank 2 was shared by Evanshan Nongrum (Sacred Heart Boys' HSS, Shillong) and Pori Panday (Jawaharlal Nehru HSS, Phulbari), both scoring 578 marks.

Rank 3 was jointly claimed by Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting, each scoring 576 marks.

Gender and Category-Wise Performance

The MBOSE SSLC 2025 results reflect strong performances across all student categories.

Among Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, boys achieved a pass rate of 96.15%, while girls followed with 91.53%.

In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) group, girls narrowly led with 87.25%, compared to 86.19% for boys.

Among Scheduled Caste (SC) students, 81.63% of girls and 80.43% of boys passed the exam.

In the General category, boys recorded a pass rate of 92.08%, while girls slightly outperformed them with 92.59%, continuing a trend of higher success rates among female students.