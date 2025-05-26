Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Out, Check Steps To Download MBOSE Scorecard

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released SSLC supplementary results.

Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examinations today.

Students can check and download their results by visiting the official website of the Meghalaya Board: mbose.in.

Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Official Websites to Check Results

Here is a list of official websites to check your SSLC result:

mbose.in

mboseresult.in

megresults.nic.in

How to Download Your Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: Click on 'MBOSE Result' under SSLC Examination Results 2025

Step 3: Click on 'SSLC Supplementary Results 2025'

Step 4: Enter your login credentials like roll number, exam year, and type of exam

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students must note that the Meghalaya SSLC result will not be displayed at the MBOSE Office in Tura or Shillong.

Meghalaya SSLC Results 2025

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC exam results for 2025 with an impressive pass rate of 87.10%, marking a significant increase from last year's 55.80%.

Two students, Leisha Agarwal of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai, jointly secured the top rank with 582 out of 600 marks. The results also reflect strong performances across all student categories, with girls outperforming boys in some categories, such as the General category with a pass rate of 92.59% compared to 92.08% for boys.